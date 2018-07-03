New principal sought for St Fergal's College Rathdowney after retirement of Áine O'Neill

The search is on to find a new principal for St Fergal’s College in Rathdowney, Laois, following the retirement of Áine O’Neill.

Mrs O’Neill announced her retirement in June, having served as principal for the past 15 years.

Her decision coincides with that of her husband, former GAA President Liam O’Neill, who has also retired as principal of Gaelscoil Thromaire. Read more here.

Joe Cunningham, Chief Executive of the Laois Offaly Education & Training Board, confirmed that recruitment for Mrs O'Neill's replacement is now underway.

“The process to appoint a replacement as Principal at St Fergal's College is currently underway and it is expected that the new Principal will be in place in advance of the new school year,” he said.

He praised the dedication of Mrs O’Neill.

“I wish Áine the very best for the next chapter in her life and thank her for leading St Fergal's College with such dedication and professionalism for fifteen years.

“During that time the role of Principal has changed immeasurably but Áine's focus always remained steadfast in creating the best-possible teaching and learning environment for staff and students at St. Fergal's College.

“This commitment was borne out in the school's recent Whole-School Evaluation which commented specifically on its strong leadership and management. Coupled with the introduction of new programmes, increasing enrolments, and an excellent staff, Áine leaves the school in a strong place at the heart of the community in Rathdowney,” he said.

He wished the couple well for their retirement.

“I wish Áine and her husband Liam the very best for the future agus tá súil agam go mbeidh saol mór, sláintiúil acu le chéile,” he said.

The school announced the retirement in early June.

“We sadly announce after 15 years leading St Fergal's College, our dedicated and hardworking Principal Mrs Áine O'Neill is retiring. On behalf of all staff past and present, students, Board of Management and the Parents Association we would like to thank Mrs O' Neill for her commitment, service and hard work and to congratulate her on her retirement, wishing her happiness, success and good health as the new adventure begins”.

TG4 star helps Gaelscoil Phortlaoise raise Green Flag