Update on young Laois man Daniel Wolksi five months after nightmare holiday fall

Young Laois man, Daniel Wolski, is learning to walk again after he suffered serious injuries from a fall while on holiday last summer.

Daniel Wolski from Portlaoise was seriously injured when he fell three metres off a wall on the first day of his summer holiday in Tenerife with his girlfriend on August 1, 2018. The fall was the result of a loss of consciousness after the sun had an adverse effect on a condition Daniel had as a child which we believed was cured - infant epilepsy.

The 20-year-old suffered instant paralysis, underwent two serious surgeries and was flown home with medical assistance after one month of intensive care at a hospital in Tenerife.

An online fundraising campaign raised over €21,000 to help cover the cost of his medical expenses.

Daniel is now receiving rehabilitation care in Poland. He was home in Ireland, where he has lived since 2006, for Christmas but is returning for more treatment in Poland soon.

Daniel’s girlfriend Sara Łukaszewska has been by his side since the day of the fall.

She told the Leinster Express that Daniel is making a great recovery but he still has a long road ahead of him.

“The physiotherapists in Poland said he is extremely determined and are very impressed with his progress so far. However, we are aware that he still has a long journey ahead.

“The main goal of the physiotherapists is to help him gain movement in his legs, help build the muscles back, learn to walk again and become as independent as possible,” she said.