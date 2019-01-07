Greenfield site cleared in busy Portlaoise area for new healthcare centre

A Portlaoise site in a busy school area has been cleared to make way for the new ‘Midlands Renal Care Centre’ for kidney dialysis treatment.

B Braun Avitum was awarded a contract by the HSE to develop and operate a new Satellite Renal Care Centre in Portlaoise.

As part of the HSE tender process, a patient mapping exercise took place, which determined the need for a satellite haemodialysis clinic in the region.

Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre is being developed on a greenfield site, it will be 800 metres squared and at full capacity, will care for 60 patients.

The site is on the southeastern corner of Lismard Roundabout adjacent to the Lismard Business Park internal road and workers were clearing the site throughout December in preparation for the new building.

The planned opening of the new Portlaoise centre is expected in Autumn of this year with up to 20 medical and ancillary staff.

Travel time and cost for patients is expected to be significantly reduced for those currently travelling to Tullamore and South County Dublin for renal care treatment.