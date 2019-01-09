Fundraiser and plans underway to add special needs classroom to Laois national school

Plans are underway to add a special educational needs classroom onto a Laois National School.

Clonenagh NS in Mountrath has sought permission from Laois County Council to build an extension onto the existing school to accommodate another classroom for special educational needs.

The plans include the new room built on to the existing building at the Portlaoise Road in Mountrath, toilet and shower area, a multi-sensory room and a new main entrance canopy.

As well as the extra classroom the school has plans to get new windows, new building signage, upgrade the foul drainage, add an extension to the staff room and put new line markings in the existing car park and drop off area.

A vintage tractor run and 6k walk/run was held over Christmas in Coolrain to raise funds to go towards the improvements to the school. Santa made an appearance and pictures taken on the day are in this week's Leinster Express newspaper.

The school currently has around 70 students enrolled.