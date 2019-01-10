Irish legends The Fureys bring over 40 years of experience to Laois gig

Legends of Irish music and song The Fureys will treat the people of Laois to a memorable performance in Portlaoise soon.

Renowned for their popular hit songs ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’, ‘The Green fields of France’, ‘The old man’, ‘Red rose café’, ‘From Clare to here’, ‘Her father didn’t like me anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’ and ‘Steal away’ The Fureys return to the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise on Friday, February 1 2019.

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years.

Those audiences have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul while Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is the Fureys “Green Fields of France” and President Michael D Higgins attended their last concert in National Concert Hall.

The band was formed in 1978 literally by accident by four brothers who grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident.

When George and Paul got news of the accident they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers. They then decided that they should all be playing together and this was the start of the Fureys.

Inevitably changes have occurred over the years. Their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002 and Finbar left the band in December 1996, however, George and Eddie have continued to delight audiences on their tours and have released a new CD ‘The Fureys 40 years on to be continued’.

The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination.

Their folk based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world and they credit their musical ability to their parents, Ted and Nora, who were well-known musicians themselves.

They encouraged their sons to play music from a very early age and there was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.

Their emotive songs stir many emotions….tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

A Fureys concert is always a night to remember and Laois locals have the opportunity to watch this talented group perform live in Portlaoise.

They will take to the stage at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise on Friday, February 1 2019.

Tickets are available online or from the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office.