Senior Laois County Council official is leaving job and county

A senior Laois director is leaving Laois County Council to take up a similar post in Waterford County Council.

Laois man Kieran Kehoe from Killenard near Portarlington has worked for 17 years in the local authority.

For the past six years he has served as a Director of Services for transportation, emergency services, planning and economic development and special projects.

Mr Kehoe is also the Town Manager for Portlaoise municipal district.

He is to leave his council post at the end of January, and is moving with his family to Waterford where he will take up a post as director in the local authority there.

A GAA supporter, Mr Kehoe has served as chairman of Killenard GAA. The engineer began his career at SIAC Butlers steel plant in Portarlington.

Cllr Aidan Mullins is among the first to wish Mr Kehoe well ahead of his departure.

"Kieran will be a big loss to the county. We need more people with his competence and drive in the Council. Best wishes in your new career path Kieran. I know you will be successful," Cllr Mullins said on his social media page.