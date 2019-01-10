The 2019 Laois Rose is set for full royal treatment in Tralee

The first gathering of new Laois Rose 2019 entrants will take place shortly at an official launch in the glamorous new venue.

The reigning 2018 Laois Rose farmer Grainne Hogan did the county proud on stage in the Tralee Dome, but it is time to start the search for the 2019 Laois Rose.

The festival celebrates 60 years this year and its Diamond Jubilee comes with a big revamp that ends the stressful paring down of 64 Roses to 32 for the televised interviews.

Instead each Centre will send a Rose every second year to Tralee, and every one will enjoy everything the festival has to offer, parades, galas, entertainment, televised Rose selection nights with Daithí Ó Sé, a Rose Tour and more.

Laois is among the counties selected to send a Rose in 2019, while Offaly and Carlow will have to wait until 2020. Roses representing Kerry, Cork and Dublin will continue to be selected every year.

Lyn Moloney is the Laois Rose Centre Co-Ordinator.

“We are delighted that Laois is chosen for 2019 to go to Tralee, and that there will no longer be a cutdown from 64 to 32, which caused disappointment for the girls and their families who might have travelled long distances. It is more in the ethos of the festival, that of celebrating young Irish women,” she said.

The Laois Rose search will be officially launched in the coming week in its new luxurious venue of Castle Durrow. It will be attended by Laois Rose Grainne Hogan as well as by the many new applicants already signed up.

“Grainne did fantastically in Tralee, she has such a good personality and was so well liked, and we are delighted to see that the number of applicants is well up this year in Laois,” Lyn said.

The Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher helped launch the national search, with Dáithí Ó Sé and Roses from every decade of the festival.

Kirsten described her year as a positive life-changing experience.

“My entire Rose journey has been overwhelming in the most positive sense. I still cannot put into words how surprised I was to have been chosen to represent the Festival and my amazing class of 2018 Roses and Rose Escorts. I cannot get over the amount of life-long friends from all over the world that I’ve made from the moment I was selected as the Waterford Rose, through the Festival in Tralee and beyond. The only way to truly appreciate that it’s more than what people see on TV is to enter your local Rose selection now,” she said.

The Lead Sponsor Tipperary Crystal, will present the 2019 Rose of Tralee with a full collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery, and giftware and homeware.

She will wear a splendid Rose tiara and get the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

The Diamond Jubilee Rose of Tralee will also get a KIA car, a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000 and a weeklong holiday in Kerry. Every return visit to Tralee during her reign will be spent at the magnificent 4-star Rose Hotel.

The 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival runs from Friday 23 to Tuesday 27 August.

Call Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611