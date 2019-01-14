WATCH: Update from Laois GP Dr Sumi Dunne on Operation Transformation

A Laois GP, Dr Sumi Dunne, made her television debut on RTE's Operation Transformation last Wednesday night as the 12th series of the new year weight loss programme kicked off.

Dr Dunne, from Portarlington, is the newest member of the expert panel who help the five weight loss leaders on their journeys to healthier lifestyles.

Psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy who is also from Portarlington is another Laois person on the expert panel.

Dr Sumi Dunne told the Leinster Express she was excited and a little nervous for her first television appearance. Dr Dunne came across brilliantly on the show and advised the leaders on some of the health-related changes and obstacles they may face over the next few weeks.

She is settling into her new role and in a video has revealed that she is looking forward to seeing the leader's progress and seeing how they are coping with their new food and exercise plans.

RTÉ One shared a video update from Dr Sumi. The show will air at 9.35 pm on Wednesday, January 16.

Are you starting your Monday right along with our #OperationTransformation leaders?

Here's what Dr Sumi is looking forward to ahead of Wednesday's show! pic.twitter.com/6IwWWoeibG — RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2019

Laois GP Dr Sumi Dunne's television debut on RTÉ's Operation Transformation.