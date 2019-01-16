Overgrowth on Minister’s Drain bridge threatens flood in Laois

A bridge over the ‘Minister’s Drain’ river in Laois is overgrown and threatens floods on surrounding areas.

The river in East Laois got its strange name “hundreds of years ago” says Cllr Tom Mulhall.

He has requested that bridge maintenance be carried out by Laois County Council.

“You could call it a river or a drain but it is important because it takes water from the R420 road in Kilmullen, and the Lea road and Clonanny road in Portarlington. It is important to carry out maintenance on Minister’s Drain. It flows to the Barrow,” he said.

Cllr John Moran seconded his motion, submitted at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

Laois County Council’s senior engineer Philip McVeigh replied that they will clear the vegetation and overgrowth on the parapet walls of the bridge and around it, and then will do an inspection of its structure.