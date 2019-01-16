Portlaoise Panthers basketball club 'crying out' for a new hall

The homeless plight of top performers Portlaoise Panthers basketball club has been highlighted by Laois councillors.

The club is “winning left, right and centre” but has no base said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

She wants to discuss finding a facility with the council and Cllr James Kelly, chair of the SPC committee.

“They are renting halls all over the county, but most members are from the town. They are having to go outside the town to find facilities,” she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald agreed. She noted that a feasibility study by consultants for a new sports centre in Portlaoise is being funded by Laois Partnership

“The sports officer Anne Marie Maher is pushing this. It is a fantastic basketball club but it is struggling. The study is a welcome step in the right direction because the Panthers are crying out for this,” she said.

At the November meeting, Cllr Kelly proposed the adoption of the Laois Sports, Recreation & Play Strategy for 2018-2022.

“An awful lot of work has gone into this strategy. People in Laois no matter their age, gender, ability or geographical location, need to engage with sport and leisure for their good health and wellbeing,” he said.