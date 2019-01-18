Portlaoise man paranoid after too much drink and intimidated elderly man in street

A Portlaoise man has been ordered to write a letter of apology and pay compensation after intimidating an elderly man in the street.

Clive Greene (27), 73 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 23 last, at 1.25am on Main Street, Portlaoise, the accused was having an argument with an elderly gentleman who seemed to be intimidated.

The gardaí intervened and the accused became abusive towards them. He banged on the patrol car and asked the gardaí “what the f**k do you want?” He was directed to leave the scene, but told the gardaí to f**k off.

The accused had 20 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client should have more sense.

She said he had been out socially to see a band, but drank too much and got paranoid.

The other man was walking past him and the accused took umbrage at the way he was looking at him.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been engaging with Merchants Quay and asked that the case be adjourned for him to continue with his treatment, as he “wishes to turn a corner with his addictions”.

“He did not intend to cause the trouble he did,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Judge Staines said that the accused was doing quite well to address his issues, so she agreed to adjourn the matter to June 6 for him to continue with residential treatment. She also directed the accused to write a letter of apology and pay €200 compensation.