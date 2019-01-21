Progress but no cash for Laois hospital project group plans

Laois TD Sean Fleming has welcomed meetings by an Abbeyleix hospital project group but he is worried that no money will be spent on the hospital for at least another two years.

The group has been examining a number of issues including reviewing of the availability of transitional care beds, rehab care beds, short term beds, supported housing on the Abbeyleix grounds, dementia specific care, support for people with disabilities and those with primary care and mental health needs and work in support partnership with Portlaoise hospital.

Deputy Fleming praised the work of the group and its progress. Members of the group plan to make a submission for the Abbeyleix site to be included in the National Capital Funding Plan which will become available after 2021 but Deputy Fleming is worried about that two-year wait for possible funding.

“This is the big problem. While plans are being worked on, there is no indication there is any funding for capital works in Abbeyleix before 2021,” he said.

A Site Development Steering Group was established and they met on May 4 and September 14, 2018, and they have another meeting scheduled for February 2019.

Deputy Fleming said he will continue to follow up on this to ensure that the plans are finalised and that a request is then submitted for funding at the earliest possible date.