'Generation Transformation' connects all ages in Laois communities

The Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe Activity and Wellness Hub has taken its own unique approach to Operation Transformation in a bid to create a culture of exercise and health for all ages.

Generation Transformation steers away from the focus on weight loss and promotes exercise and breaking the boundaries between young and old people.

The new year initiative gives people of all ages an opportunity to embrace the new movement which involves organised morning and evening walks, yoga classes and a couch to 5k programme.

Majella Fennelly is the Co-Ordinator of the SVT Activity and Wellness Hub.

“The Operation Transformation programme on RTE focuses on losing weight but our Generation Transformation is about getting everybody out and active from a social aspect, not all about losing weight.

“It is straight after Christmas and you see and hear so much about losing weight but we just want to get people out socialising and natural weight loss might happen but it is targeting everyone to create a better culture of getting out in the mornings and evenings together,” she said.

The hub, which brings people from Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe together for many events enjoyed a great walk in Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery grounds recently. Over 125 people joined in the walk and the Zumba Fitness warm up.

Timahoe Yoga Sessions have become popular in the area for all ages too. Classes are held in Timahoe GAA hall every Tuesday from January 22 to February 26 at 7 pm and classes cost €6.

Generation Transformation events have been organised for six weeks to kickstart people into getting active for the new year.

The Stradbally Wednesday walkers meet at Hunter’s Lane beside the parochial house at 10:30 am.

Timahoe walking/running sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm at the Goose Green in the village.

Stradbally walking/running sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the GAA pitch.

See more about events on the SVT Facebook page.