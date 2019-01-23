Portlaoise street lights ‘want to shine’ but can't says councillor

Street lights in a busy part of Portlaoise ‘want to shine’ but are not able to due to overgrown trees according to Cllr Willie Aird.

Cllr Aird tabled a notice of motion at the Portlaoise Municipal District in January asking the council to trim back the trees on the Abbeyleix Road right opposite the shopping centre from the roundabout to the entrance at Cherrygarth estate.

A Laois County Council engineer said the council will examine the area and determine the extent of the work that needs to be carried out. The work will be carried out subject to funding availability.

“Its very simple, it's only that the branches have grown up into the lights,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald called for more lights to be installed in the area because it is ‘extrememly dark after five in the evening’.

“The trees are very big. I think what’s needed is new lights at the pathway, the path is a good bit away. Where people walk is very very dark at Cherrygarth. Even on the ESB side if you got one or two lights because the gap between the road and the pathway is a good gap and even if you trim back the trees the pathway is going to be dark. It is really dark, could we look for new lights? It’s extremely dark in the evening and people are nervous about it,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird said he wants the existing lights to be able to shine.

“I don't mind if we get double the lights that are out there or whatever but all I want is for the existing lights to shine at the moment and they want to shine but they are caught when the branches have grown up,” he said.