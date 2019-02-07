The Late Late Show's Valentine's special love line up has been revealed

The Late Late is celebrating all matters of the heart this Friday night with a show that would make even the most lovelorn soul weak at the knees.

Celebrity couple Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews crossed paths on a reality TV show in 2017, and fast forward two years, they’re married with a baby.

Joining host Ryan Tubridy in studio, the loved-up twosome will give away some secrets to the success of their relationship, and discuss what has changed since the birth of baby Theodore.

Known for his film adaptations of some of Shakespeare’s greatest love stories, actor Kenneth Branagh will join the line up on the night to discuss his new movie All Is True, and why Ireland holds a special place in his heart, having moved from his birthplace of Belfast to Reading in England at the age of nine.

After searching the country for the “Greatest Love of All”, viewers will be hearing some of the most romantic tales of true love and speaking to viewers who have overcome the odds to find their soul mate.

There will be a host of audience games to help 200 singletons to find that special someone with music from Whigfield and Mickey Joe Harte and there’ll also be a performance from comedy dance duo Lords of Strut.

There is also €20,000 in cash up for grabs in this week’s viewer prize. Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, February 8th at 9.35pm.

