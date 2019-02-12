Back lanes in Portlaoise estate need to be resurfaced says councillor

An application will be made in 2019 to the Community Involvement Scheme for money to resurface the back lanes in Marian Avenue, Portlaoise.

This comes after Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald tabled a notice of motion at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting in January asking for the lanes to be resurfaced.

Laois County Council said this location will be included as an application for funding this year.

Cllr Fitzgerald welcomed this and said ‘it is a long time since it was done properly’ and noted that the lanes are used by bin lorries.

MORE: Mature Laois housing estates built 20 years ago among a long list taken on by council.