Portlaoise St Patrick's Day parade fundraiser calls for support

The organisers of the Portlaoise St Patrick's Day parade are calling on the town to support its fundraiser this weekend.

The festival committee will have volunteers out and about in Portlaoise this weekend Friday February 15 and Saturday February 16 with collection buckets.

Whether you can donate your spare change or make a hefty donation, the Portlaoise parade organisers have asked for all support big or small from the community to make this year's St Patrick's Day one to remember in the town.

Family entertainment will be the focus of the festival according to organiser Monica Delaney.

“We are looking at having family entertainment on Main Street from 4-8pm the Saturday as well because it is a long weekend. The big emphasis we have is always on families,” she said.

The parade on Sunday, March 17 starts at 12 noon with the annual Streets of Portlaoise 5k Road Race on the same morning at 11.00am. The fast flat course with a great atmosphere attracts elite runners, walkers and joggers of all ages and kicks off the community spirit for the rest of the day.

There will be bouncing castles, face painting, street entertainment and music to entertain all ages throughout the weekend.

In order to raise funds to go towards the cost of running the parade, the organising committee held a table quiz in January and they are hoping to add to the funds with the street collection this weekend.

Any clubs or groups in Portlaoise who would like to be involved with the festival or anyone who would like to volunteer should contact Monica Delaney 0866031425 or Eugene McDonagh 0868156944.

MORE: Portlaoise Main Street road closure on the cards.