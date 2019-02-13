Residents call for hedges to be cut in rural areas

Residents have asked for a section of hedging to be cut back by the council according to Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

The residents want hedges cut between Killeen and Eyne in a rural area outside Portlaoise between Shaen and Derryguile.

Laois County Council said it will visit the location and if required issue a notice to the landowner to carry out the hedge cutting and ensure that trees and hedges are not a hazard to road users.

Overgrown hedges at Newtown Ballyroan also need to be cut back as soon as possible to avoid danger according to Cllr Mary Sweeney.

Cllr Sweeney tabled a motion at the January Portlaoise Municipal District meeting asking for the hedges to be cut in the area.

Laois County Council said it would visit the site and notify the landowner if needed.

