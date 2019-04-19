Future Portlaoise journalists create eyecatching school yearbook

A school yearbook that combines good design with great articles is almost ready for the printing press.

The 2018/19 yearbook was made by a group of senior students of Portlaoise College, who spent much of the year on the project.

With the cover designed, most of the material written, photographs snapped and interviews conducted it is now editing time for the budding journalists from Transition Year.

The front cover artwork is by 6th year student Oliwia Malast.

“It represents how most leaving cert students across the country feel, that the clock and time is against you. I wanted to show the struggles of studying for the leaving cert, a friend of mine that really studies a lot was my inspiration,” Oliwia said.

The student editing team put the articles together.

Kevin Dillon has written extensively, having done match reports for the Leinster Gaa website in his spare time.

“Being part of the yearbook was a great experience and a learning curve for me,” he said.

Jade O’Shea Brennan is also on the team.

“The time and effort we put into the yearbook makes it so satisfying to see it all come together,” she said.

The other students are Caoimhe Dunne, Claire Lynch, Katie O’Reilly and Niamh Bowe. The yearbook will be on sale from May 16 with an official launch at the awards ceremony.