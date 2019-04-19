Big donation to a Laois school for its ASD autism unit

An autism unit in an Abbeyleix school has received a donation from a local company that has helped to create a safe soft play area for the children.

Staff and students from Naomh Bríd Integrated ASD Unit recently accepted a cheque for €1500 from Marian Connell and John Fitzpatrick representing First Ireland Spirits.

One half of the money was raised by the staff of the company, liaised by Anne Carroll, at a coffee morning they held especially for the ASD unit in Scoil Mhuire NS. The management kindly matched that amount to total €1500.