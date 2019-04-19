Claire Byrne live in Laois school to give career talk

RTE political journalist and presenter Claire Byrne returned home to Laois last week to visit her old primary school, Scoil Bhride NS in Mountrath.

Principal Mary Rohan had extended the invite.

“Claire was delighted to come back to us where her education began. She spoke to the children about her career to date. Her talk was very inspiring and she advised the children to work hard in school and to follow their dreams,” said Ms Rohan.

Ciara H from 6th Class welcomed Ms Byrne as Gaeilge. Ciara (6th Class) and Eimear (Infants) presented her with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates.

The special guest then was treated to songs from the National Children's Choir.

Lily (6th) Ella, Rachel, Emily (5th) and Cara (3rd) played some tunes on their tin whistle, accompanied by Leah on accordian. Aoibhinn (5th) danced a reel. The senior girls enjoyed a Q&A session with Claire Byrne.

“After a gruelling session of questions and answers Claire enjoyed some tea and cakes in the staffroom, compliments to Marion for baking. Overall we had a lovely time with Claire,” said the principal.