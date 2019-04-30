'Dangerous' anti-social behaviour in Portlaoise estate says councillor

There is a huge problem with anti-social behaviour in a Portlaoise housing estate where “kids are congregating” in a dip behind a high part of a green.

Cllr Willie Aird has said the green area was “designed badly” and it allows for people to crowd around behind the high area in the green and take part in a “huge amount of anti-social behaviour down in the dip” where they cannot be seen.

Cllr Aird called on the council to level the green area or put up a fence around the dip in an attempt to quash anti-social behaviour. He tabled the notice of motion at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting in April.

He said the people gathering here need to be in public view in order to stop them from causing anti-social behaviour in the estate on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise.

“It’s actually dangerous, I don’t think its right. Any anti-social activity could be taking place there during the day and it wouldn’t be visible to me it was designed badly.

“You have a high-level green area that slopes back and there is a huge amount of anti-social behaviour down in the dip where people can see it and they are adjoining houses and out to the back,” he said.

Cllr Aird said ‘kids’ are congregating there at night.

“I have gone down and see it all that has been left behind.

“It is in the interest of everybody and the younger kids that are using the area as well. Kids are congregating at night there.

“I would love to see it fenced a little bit where the dip goes down or levelled out a little bit so anybody that’s there is on the public view,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley asked that residents are consulted in the decision-making process.

“I welcome this but I ask when they go down that they will consult with the residents in the area because down through the years there was one particular resident that wanted it levelled and you would come across a few that didn’t,” she said.

Council Area Engineer for Portlaoise, Wes Wilkinson, said Portlaoise Municipal District staff and horticulturist will investigate the situation.

