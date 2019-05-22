Demolition and upgrade on the cards for busy Portlaoise hall

New changing areas, a coffee dock and new reception area are all part of a plan to demolish and upgrade St Mary’s Sports Hall in Portlaoise.

An invitation to tenders for building construction work was issued on Tuesday to carry out a project to upgrade the community sports hall.

The upgrade consists of the refurbishment of the existing structure and demolition of the existing ground floor level walls that currently form the changing areas.

Construction of new walls will form new changing rooms, a coffee dock will be installed as well as a new reception area.

Changes to the external front wall include blocking up windows and opening up a new entrance canopy and creating new openings in the existing wall between the Sports Hall and the new extension.

Other work included in the tender is mechanical and electrical drawings and specifications, installation of new fire detection and alarm system and disability access.

The hall is owned by Portlaoise parish, it is frequently used for basketball, bingo, blood donations and other clubs.

In March, Laois County Council issued a feasibility study to local clubs and groups to see if there is a need for a new indoor sports facility in Portlaoise.

The possibility of a new sports hall has been pushed by Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club who regularly rent St Mary’s Hall.

