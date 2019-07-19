LIVE BLOG: Laois v Dublin U-20 Leinster Football final

The EirGrid U-20 Leinster Football Championship final between Laois and Dublin takes place tonight in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.

After a twelve year break since Laois' last provincial title at any grade, Billy O'Loughlin's charges travel to Tullamore this evening looking to bridge a decade of searching for Laois football supporters.

In Round 1, O'Loughlin's side sent the 2018 All-Ireland champions Kildare out of the Championship at the first hurdle as captain Diarmuid Whelan kicked ten points on route.

In the quarter-finals they traveled to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, where extra-time was required to separate the sides - full-forward Dan McCormack blitzing the Westmeath defence for 1-2 in the additional period to steer them over the line.

Last week, Laois easily accounted for Meath in the Leinster semi-final at O'Moore Park to setup a final showdown against Dublin.

Tom Gray's Dublin arguably had easier side of the draw, resulting in two straightforward victories for them. The young Dubs romped to a resounding twenty-six point win away to Longford, and while Wexford only lost by fourteen in the semi-final clash, they never really laid a glove on a Dublin side that looked in second gear throughout.

Although one Dublin U-20 star who was not in second gear was their sensational full-forward Ciaran Archer. Some of the current Laois team will know all about the St Maur's club-man, as his performance against the Laois U-17 team two years ago was arguably what got Dublin over the line that day.

He's carried that form through to U-20 level as well. He gave the Longford defence nightmares in the quarters, firing in a remarkable haul of 3-8. He was slightly less prominent against Wexford in the semi-final, kicking 1-8 for Dublin.

Throw-in at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park is set for 7.30pm.

