Tug of war and teddy bear picnic coming up at Laois family fun day

Portarlington Lion's Club welcomes the whole community to take part in and enjoy a wonderful summer free family fun day out this August.

This fun-filled family day is one of the Lion's Club flagship events of the year bringing the whole community together.

The People’s Park in Portarlington will come to life with the sights and sounds of a great day out for all.

There will be activities for all ages including bouncing castles, face painting, athletics for all the family, games, music, dancing exhibitions and more.

Don’t forget to bring your favourite teddy bear along to the teddy bear’s picnic (0-6 years) in the park and the Lion's Club will do the rest to ensure a great day out together as a community.

Organisers are looking for clubs/organisation/pubs/street leagues (ladies and gents) to take part in the Tug of War Competition.

The lucky winner of the Lions Club fundraising raffle for two weekend Electric Picnic tickets will be announced at the fun day.

You can purchase raffle tickets in Brian Whelan’s Shop, Main Street, Portarlington, the Credit Union or from committee members for €5.

The Portarlington Lion's Club family fun day takes place on Saturday, August 11 from 2 pm to 5 pm in the People’s Park.

The day is sponsored by Portarlington Credit Union which is celebrating 50 Year's. The Credit Union has given €2,000 sponsorship towards the family fun day.

