Impressive blood donation milestones reached by Laois people

Huge milestones were reached by two Laois people at a blood donation clinic in Mountrath last week while Laois Rose of Tralee started her donation journey.

Patrick Bennett impressively reached his 100th blood donation and happily smiled for a photograph to mark the occasion. The Red Cross states that up to three lives can be saved with each donation so Patrick could have saved up to 300 lives now.

In the same week, Teresa O’Gorman reaching the huge milestone of her 50th blood donation in the Mountrath clinic. She is pictured here with DA Catherine Alcock.

Meanwhile, in Galway enjoying life as Laois Rose, Sarah Bergin made a huge step and gave her first-ever blood donation. Donning her Laois Rose sash, the student nurse proudly represented the county encouraging others to donate.

For more information on donating blood visit the Irish Blood Transfusion Service website here.

