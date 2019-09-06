Captivating Culture Night lineup to take over Laois for one big night

A packed programme of music, dance, art, spoken word and fun is in store in Laois for Culture night 2019. There is a huge lineup taking place for free on Friday, September 20.

The launch of Culture Night Laois 2019 took place at Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise on Tuesday this week revealing a variety of free arts and culture events for people of all ages.

In Portlaoise the packed programme includes a wonderful concert at the Dunamaise Arts Centre by the Henry Girls joined by performers from Music Generation Laois at 7pm.

At Laois Shopping Centre from 5.30 to 6pm Youth Dance Ensemble will delight shoppers with wonderful dance performances and Mountmellick Embroidery Portlaoise Group will showcase their exquisite craftwork for the public from 7pm.

Portlaoise Library hosts author Anne Griffin in conversation with Claire O’Brien at 7pm and Laois Writers' Group will share the best of classical writing in “The Language of love’ at 8.30pm.

The Equinox at Kavanaghs’ Pub upstairs venue from 9pm will feature performances by artists from Laois and across Ireland and will include a special performance by Culture Night Ambassador Glory Anumudu.

Abbeyleix Heritage house will host a family puppet show by McCormick Puppets, at 6pm. A Pop Up Gaeltacht event will take place at An Sean chistin in Ballyfin at 8pm.

Art lovers can visit a ceramic art exhibition ‘losing Ground’ at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally to meet the artist Cathy Whelan from 5pm-8pm. Kevin McCann will open his art studio in Ballyfin from 5pm-11pm with music and refreshment for visitors.

From 2pm Mount Henry Art Studio, Killenard will open to the public and are offering free workshops from 5pm-6pm for children and 7pm-8pm for adults. Booking T: 087 9063363.

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse has free tours from 6pm-8pm and Emo Court has 2 free tours showcasing the house and three exhibitions starting at 6pm & 7pm.

At Roundwood House Mountrath there will be a tour of the house and grounds to finish with refreshments and music by Paddy and Ted ("Roundwood Kitchen Staff") in the Library. Booking required: T: 057 8732120.

Durrow Library has a wonderful musical evening of light classical and popular music performed by violinist/violist Ali Comerford and pianist Anna Callanan at 8pm. Booking Required T: 057 8736090.

In Mountmellick, The Aishling Art Group exhibit at the Gallery in Mountmellick Library and Mountmellick Comhaltas will entertain residents at St Vincent’s Hospital from 5pm.

The Slieve Bloom Association present ‘Life Stories’, a documentary with memories of traditional music, dance and life over the years, at the MDA from 7pm.

In Portarlington at the Church of Ireland Hall, a special film screening of the film “Into the West” at 5 pm celebrates the new Into the West Mural created for the town.

Rathdowney Library presents “These Wailing Walls”, a famine re-enactment pageant looking back at the children of famine times that includes a famine supper at 8pm. Booking recommended.

Enjoy a Traditional Evening of music, dancing, singing, storytelling and fun with Spink Comhaltas in Knock community Hall from 7.30pm-9pm. FREE BUS available from Laois County Council to Roundwood House event leaving @ 4pm return 6.30pm and bus leaving @ 7pm return 9pm to Kevin McCann Open Studio event in Ballyfin - Booking T: 057 8664013/33

A wide variety of events that will delight and entertain people throughout the county on this special night celebrating Culture and Arts.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Laois County Council.