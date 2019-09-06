Calendar Girls launch in aid of Laois town's Christmas lights with special guest

A Laois town has come up with a novel way to raise money for their Christmas lights this year.

Mountrath Christmas Lights Committee has worked tirelessly since it was first established in 2009 by a small group of individuals in the local community.

Like all communities throughout the country, there are many groups and clubs all fundraising for their worthy projects, so in light of this, the Christmas Lights Committee came up with an idea that no one in the local community had done yet, and that was 'Calendar Girls'.

PRO for the committee Eimear O'Connor said the calendar is 'classy and a little bit cheeky'. A special guest is set to help launch the calendar later this month.



"Twelve fantastically, fun-loving brave ladies from the local community embraced the committee's idea of doing Calendar Girls in order to raise much-needed funds for Mountrath Christmas Lights.



"The committee have said that the calendar is very classy and a little bit cheeky.

"All the ladies had great fun doing the photo shoots in different locations in and around Mountrath. The identity of the Calendar Girls is being kept top secret until the night of September 21 where the big unveil will take place in Eddie Kirwan's Pub, Mountrath.

"The committee has promised it will be a night of great fun with entertainment from local artists and the evening with be hosted by their special guest Claire Byrne," she said.

The calendars will be on sale the night of the launch for €10 each. All local support welcome.