Bored kids? Download Leitrim Sports Partnership's free colouring sheet and enter their competition

It’s a strange and challenging time for all of us at present. The schools are closed, parents are working from home and the kids are idle. So, with that in mind, we may have bought you 20 minutes of relative peace.

The Leitrim Observer has teamed up with Leitrim Sports Partnership to offer a free printable colouring sheet for our younger audience with a prize on offer.

Print it out, colour it in and send in your completed masterpiece to be in with a chance of winning a €50 sports equipment voucher.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a printer as there will be a cut-out in Wednesday’s edition of the Leitrim Observer.

Submit your entries to Patricia Forde, Leitrim Sports Partnership, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim or email to pforde@leitrimcoco.ie by XXX, including your name, age and town.

*How to download*

To download your printable colouring page, simply click the icon in the top right-hand corner of the image below and a new page will open. From there, click the download or print button located in the top right-hand corner and enjoy.