The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 4

The joint second most expensive house for sale in Laois today is in Killenard.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, Dun Muire is an imposing, detached family residence providing over 3,800 sq. ft of living space plus a self-contained apartment and was previously run as a B&B. Dun Muire sits on a substantial plot of 1.3 acres/0.5 hectares with views from the rear towards the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains and from the front towards the Slieve Bloom Mountains. There is a further 2.5 acres of land at the rear of the property.

It is on the market for €700,000.