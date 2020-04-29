The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 3

Sharing the title of the joint-second most expensive house for sale in Laois today is in Portarlington.

Lea House is a magnificent Georgian house positioned in a unique yet central location off a tranquil country road and a convenient drive from the M7. The property dates back to 1826 and is a two-storey, over basement residence and remains a stunning period property that has been refurbished to include all the comforts of a modern home, boasting six bedrooms on a 4.5 acre site.

It is on the market for €700,000.