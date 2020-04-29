The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 2

The fourth most expensive house on the market in Laois today is in Portarlington.

Located in a country setting, this superb 5 bedroom, 4 bathrooms, detached house in Kilmullen comes with stables and sheds sitting on approximately 9 acres, and is just minutes drive to the M7 Motorway & Curragh, Co. Kildare.

There are 4 stables, Tack Room, 4 outsheds, cattle crush as well as a Garage/Workshop on the grounds. The largest outshed which extends to approx. 4,000 sq.ft. has an additional 2 stables also.

The property is on the market for €675,000.