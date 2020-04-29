The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today

The five most expensive houses on the market in Laois today range from €650,000 to a whopping €20,000,000.

The fifth most expensive house for sale in Laois today is this five bedroom house in Portlaoise.

4 Kilteale Avenue, Dublin Road, Portlaoise boasts five bedrooms and is located on a private road with just four other dwellings the property enjoys a tranquil setting and yet is conveniently located on the fringes of Portlaoise town centre. With over 3,200 square feet laid out on two levels.

The 4 bedrooms are all doubles, the master bedroom has a shower room and walk-in wardrobe. The property can be yours for €600,000.

