Enterprise Ireland announces ‘Brexit Customs Briefing’ webinar for the South /South-East region

Enterprise Ireland will host a webinar on Thursday, December 10th, ‘‘Brexit Customs Briefing: Critical steps to get ready for new customs rules from January 1st, 2021’, tailored for businesses that still need to prepare themselves for Brexit.

As the Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31 2020, Irish businesses involved in trade with the UK will need to operate in a new business environment.

To assist Irish companies with their final preparations, Enterprise Ireland in partnership with the Local Enterprise Office will host a webinar on Thursday, December 10th at 09:30am. Speakers will provide information and expert advice on areas including revenue, logistics, freight and customs clearance. The online event is complimentary and is open to any Irish business involved in importing and exporting goods to and from the UK.

The webinar will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland Regional Director South / South-East Martin Corkery. Speakers include Local Enterprise Office Carlow Head of Enterprise Kieran Comerford, Ray Ryan from Revenue, Irish Tax and Customs, and Bell Transport & Logistics Managing Director John Dawson.

Speakers from business will include Martin Hanley, Co-Owner of Charleville Platform & Hire, and Katherine O’Sullivan, General Manager of O’Donnell Furniture Makers, who will both speak on their Brexit preparation experiences.

Martin Corkery, Regional Director South / South-East with Enterprise Ireland said: “It is critical that Irish companies trading with the UK have the processes in place that will help them to minimise disruption to their businesses in 2021 and beyond. In September this year, Enterprise Ireland undertook research which found that one in five companies were still understanding what they needed to do to prepare for Brexit.

“While many companies have taken action, many others still need to prepare for what will be key challenges, such as customs and logistics. Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit Customs Briefing’ will provide those companies with practical information and guidance on the vital steps they need to undertake before 01 January.”

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow said: “For any Irish business still unsure about the steps they need to undertake before the transition period ends, we highly encourage them to register for the webinar scheduled on 10th December. Our panel of experts will provide invaluable information on how businesses can ensure that they are prepared for the new trading environment. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure that you are ready for business in 2021.”

Attendees can find more information and register for the webinar here.