The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 5

Retaining its title as the most expensive house currently on sale in Laois today is this magnificent historical estate in Abbeyleix.

The AbbeyLeix Estate dates to 1773 and is set 1,120 acres and includes some of Ireland’s most notable remaining ancient woodland and extensive frontage to the River Nore. The accommodation is grand and beautifully executed with the mansion comprising some 26,910 square feet or 2,500 square metres - boasting nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The mansion is augmented by 10 lodges and cottages on the estate.

It is on the market and can be yours for a cool €20,000,000.