The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 4

Coming in as the second most-expensive home currently on offer in Laois today is this luxurious home in Killenard.

From the five reception rooms to the four bedrooms, from the ensuites to the dressing rooms, everywhere is finished to an incredibly high standard in this home.

1 Fairways Two is set in the prestigious Heritage gated community and overlooks the second fairway of the Seve Ballesteros championship course. The world-class spa is just a stroll from your front door alongside beautiful bars and restaurants in the grounds of The Heritage hotel.

It is on the market for €1,100,000.