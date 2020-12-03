The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 3

Next up is this four-bedroom home, The Ballagh, set in the mature hills of Durrow.

Coming in as the joint third most-expensive home currently on offer in the county, its large site sits in a scenic location. The property includes two stables and approximately two acres of paddock, while the residence sits on a one acre site.

A garage stands to the rear and all the internal floors of the home are finished with Canadian maple.

It is on the market for €950,000.