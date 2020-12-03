The five most expensive houses for sale in Laois today - 2

Sharing the title of the joint-third most expensive house for sale in Laois today is this magnificent five-bedroom home in Killenard, overlooking the championship golf course at the luxurious five-star Heritage Resort.

The large entrance hall with its high ceilings and marble floors sets the tone for a home that impresses at every level. There are 3 reception rooms on the ground floor. The magnificent kitchen is professionally appointed with high-end appliances and bespoke cabinetry complimented with a massive island and stone worktops.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms all complete with designer ensuites - completed with a large family bathroom and luxury sauna. A beautiful winding stairs leads to the top floor with its wren's nest office room which in turn leads on to an entertaining balcony which looks right across the wonderful vistas of the resort.

It is on the market for €950,000.