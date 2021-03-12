MEMORY LANE: Who can you recognise in this gallery of photos from a Laois debs 20 years ago?
Make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!
Make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on