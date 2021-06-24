JOBS ALERT: Experienced Gardeners/Groundsmen wanted for busy estate in Laois

Gardener/Groundsman x2
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Private client in County Laois is looking for two live-out daily groundman/gardeners to help run a busy estate.
You must have maintenance experience including working with garden machinery and vehicles. A positive and upbeat personality, with plenty of energy to work outside all year round. An amazing opportunity to join a busy estate.
Ideally 3-5 years gardening/groundsman experience.
14 euros per hour - approx 30k per annum
Salary: Up to €30,000.00 per year
Immediate start
Reference ID: 83
Apply with relevant details to AS@antoniasaunders.com
