JOBS ALERT: Busy estate in Laois seeking housekeepers

Housekeepers x2
Private client based in County Laois requires two experienced live-out Housekeepers to maintain and clean a large property.
The role involves ordering all supplies for the house, daily cleaning, laundry, pressing and tidying. Working with a team of housekeepers and liaising with the Chef on all kitchen supplies and catering. Reporting to the Estate Manager, you will need to be a proactive housekeeper with 5-star hotel and or private household experience.
Preferably someone keen on living in the countryside and having the responsibility of the smooth running of the household. Excellent communication and organisational skills.
40 hours per week, some weekend work.
Approx 14 euros per hour
Reference ID: 82
Apply with relevant details to AS@antoniasaunders.com
