Be Happier and Healthier with the Help of the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre

Our mental and emotional well-being depends on having a sense of balance in our lives. Without it, it's far too easy to lose touch with ourselves and spiral into feelings of despair. However, staying worry-free can be incredibly difficult as we battle through the daily barrage of deadlines, exams, bills, and occasionally even global catastrophes like the current Covid-19 pandemic. Luckily, there is a fast and effective solution to help you overcome negative emotions and find happiness.

Established in 2004, the Dublin-based Hypnosis and Therapy Centre is one of Ireland's most successful hypnotherapy clinics. Its owners, the highly qualified and experienced Fiachra and Caitríona Morrison, understand that entrusting someone with your traumas and personal challenges isn't something to be taken lightly. That's why both therapists are committed to ensuring you get the results you're searching for so you can be free of fear and enjoy a life without limitations.

The Support You Need to Achieve Long-Lasting Change

With the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre, you can rest assured you're in safe and capable hands. During a session, the hypnotherapist places you into a relaxed state, similar to what you experience in meditation, then uses a unique, multi-therapy approach to communicate with your subconscious to resolve the core issues holding you back.

This process is very gentle and unintrusive, as you remain fully aware and in control the whole time — you can even open your eyes or shift positions to get more comfortable! But, by reaching deep within the subconscious mind and dealing with the root of your problems, they can change your relationship with a particular behaviour and ensure permanent results rather than just a temporary fix.

The Hypnosis and Therapy Centre is qualified to assist adults, children, and teenagers in surmounting many different challenges. A few services they offer are:

Stop smoking hypnosis — cigarettes are incredibly detrimental to both your health and your wallet. Kick the habit quickly with hypnosis.

Sleep hypnosis — insomnia can make your day-to-day a drudge, but hypnosis can give you instant relief, allowing you to wake up feeling recharged.

Hypnosis for anxiety — panic attacks and anxiety can be totally debilitating, but hypnosis provides the necessary tools to control your worries.

Weight loss hypnosis — an excellent way to gain the motivation to keep the pounds off, use hypnosis to ditch fad diets and manage your weight healthily.

Helping You Regain Control, No Matter Where You Live

While the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre began by offering local face-to-face consultations in Dublin, their expert therapists have been offering comprehensive hypnotherapy programmes online for many years now. Sessions are held in their secure online therapy room, by using Zoom or WhatsApp, or through phone calls if a client prefers not to video chat which is equally as effective. This allows them to assist people across the globe, from the UK to Australia and all over Ireland, including Co. Limerick.

Feedback has shown that online sessions are 100% as effective as hypnotherapy performed in person. Plus, positive results tend to be achieved even faster due to patients feeling more inclined to open up when relaxing in the comfort of their own homes where they have greater control.

Offering Fast And Effective Results That Last A Lifetime

With a 4.8 rating on Google, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre's solution-focused approach has encouraged hundreds of people to unlock their full potential. These friendly and understanding hypnotherapists have helped individuals so overwhelmed with anxiety they couldn't leave their homes, regain confidence and carry on in their daily lives without fear. They've assisted long-term chain smokers in kicking the habit for good, often in as little as one session, and aided others in beating sleeping tablet addictions so they can finally get a healthy night's sleep after years of disrupted slumber.

They achieve this by not just helping their clients to lose weight or stop smoking but by working with you to boost your self-esteem, realign your personal goals and bring a sense of calm and clarity to all aspects of your life.

For a Free Phone Consultation or a 22-minute Complimentary Breakthrough Session, feel free to get in touch. In 22 minutes or less, Caitríona or Fiachra will identify the obstacle preventing you from resolving your issue!

*SPONSORED CONTENT