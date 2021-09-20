Search

20/09/2021

Quit smoking and live healthier with the help of the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre

Smoking is the lead cause of avoidable death in Ireland, with nearly 7,000 people dying each year and thousands of others becoming seriously ill from smoking-related diseases. Plus, not only does this incredibly dangerous habit take years off your life, potentially causing cancer, heart disease, strokes and many other fatal health conditions, but it also puts a severe dent in your wallet. 

Instead of going cold-turkey or becoming reliant on nicotine patches and gum, kick the habit for good with the support of the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre, one of Ireland's most successful hypnotherapy clinics. Established in 2004 by the highly qualified Fiachra and Caitríona Morrison, these Dublin-based hypnotherapists have years of experience helping people gain control of their lives and change for the better. 

Although they treat a wide variety of issues, including addictions, anxiety, weight loss, low self-esteem and insomnia, their quit smoking programme is one of their most popular. Many of their clients say they were able to ditch cigarettes after a single session with the remaining ones then used to ensure the results are permanent and that any underlying issues are resolved. Now they have more energy, their skin feels rejuvenated, and they find it much easier to cope with stress.

Rest Assured You’re in Safe and Capable Hands

When you smoke, you get a hit of nicotine surging through your veins, but as time elapses through the day, this slowly seeps out of your body, causing discomfort, anxiety and headaches. Give in to the cravings and spark up again, and your brain is rewarded with a dose of dopamine, forming the dependency. 

As smoking addictions are both physiological and psychological, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre have adopted a unique multi-therapy approach to help you quit. First, the therapists, Caitríona or Fiachra, help you navigate cravings by teaching your mind that the feeling of needing another cigarette only lasts momentarily and caving to the desire will continue to strengthen the urge to smoke. They'll also pinpoint the issue that causes you to light up in the first place, for example, a negative relationship or trouble at work. This allows them to get to the root of the addiction and ensure a permanent fix. 

Quit Smoking from the Comfort of Your Home

While the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre began by offering local face-to-face consultations in Dublin, their expert therapists have been offering comprehensive hypnotherapy programmes online for many years now. Sessions are held in their secure online therapy room, by using Zoom or WhatsApp, or through phone calls if a client prefers not to video chat which is equally as effective. This allows them to assist people across the globe, from the UK to Australia and all over Ireland, including Co. Donegal.

Feedback has shown their online stop smoking sessions are 100% as effective as similar hypnotherapy performed in person. Plus, positive results tend to be achieved even faster due to patients feeling more inclined to open up when relaxing in the comfort of their own homes where they have greater control.

You’ll Be Amazed at the Results!

With a 4.8 rating on Google, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre's solution-focused approach has enabled hundreds of people to beat their cigarette addiction and enjoy a healthier quality of life. Although not everyone quits after their first session, most do — including those who have smoked several packs a day for many years. And in the remaining sessions, their hypnotherapists seek to resolve any underlying challenges and provide ongoing support to ensure you kick the habit. 

They even offer a complimentary 22-minute breakthrough session to identify and resolve any obstacles stopping you from overcoming your addiction and provide ongoing support and follow-up calls to ensure you're satisfied with the results — what have you got to lose?!

*Sponsored Content 

