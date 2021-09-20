What are the biggest EuroMillions wins in Ireland?

Ireland has been relatively prolific in producing EuroMillions winners.

The country’s biggest win in the EuroMillions draw came in February 2019, when a family syndicate from Naul, Dublin, won €175 million – it was the biggest jackpot won in Ireland for more than a decade.

"This is unbelievable - it will take us some time to get our heads around this win and to organise ourselves. This is a dream come true. We don't want this to change our lives. What is so exciting is that we will be able to share this money with children, grandchildren and extended family members," said a syndicate representative at the time.

In 2005, Dolores McNamara of Limerick won €115 million in the EuroMillions draw. The former cleaning lady bought a massive mansion on the shores of Lough Derg with some of her winnings and later made investments in retail property.

“The question that has been asked of me most frequently was how I felt about my win and my answer is still the same - I feel disbelief and shock,” she said back then.

“Buying a ticket was a spur of the moment decision. I’d actually gone into the shop to buy a top-up for my phone and just asked the lady for a Lotto ticket.”

In 2013, €93 million was won after someone bought a triumphant ticket in-store in Beaumont, Dublin.

“There are very nice people around here that use our store. So we’re quite happy for it to be any one of them,” said shop owner Susan Barry. “It’s the first time we’ve sold a winning lotto or anything like that. So it’s fantastic. The shop gets €25,000 for selling the winning ticket.”

January 2018 brought another Ireland syndicate a €88 million win.

“I was aware that the EuroMillions jackpot was won in Ireland, so I had to check the ticket straight away. I scanned the ticket on the National Lottery App and a message flashed up which told me that I had to contact the National Lottery,” said a syndicate representative then.

“When I checked the numbers, I was speechless, I couldn’t believe it. It was such an incredible feeling. We are absolutely delighted. We all have bills to pay with mortgages, loans and whatnot so we are looking forward to the financial freedom that comes with a win of this magnitude.

“We will be having a quiet party with family and friends to celebrate our good fortune. We will not be getting carried away with our win and we will return to normal, everyday life as soon as possible.”

Finally, to round off the fortunate five, a third syndicate walked off with an €86 million win in 2014. “We are on top of the world,” they said, simply, at the time.

Top 5 EuroMillions jackpots in Ireland

