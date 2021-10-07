Search

JOBS ALERT: Qualified Electrician sought for the Leinster area

Job Title – Electrician

Permanent Full-Time

Location: Leinster (mobile base)

Salary – 46,000 - 49,000 per annum

MPM Property Maintenance Nationwide are currently looking to recruit a Qualified Electrician. The successful candidate will be a dynamic and motivated individual, one who can work independently in the field as well as alongside other team members under the direction of Field Operations Management.

This role will include undertaking electrical repairs, services and installations at various locations in Leinster. Duties include updating online software with details of work completed.

MPM has an expanding team of qualified, dedicated personnel, we are a leading Property Maintenance Company with a long-term expansion program and a proven track record of cultivating and nurturing talent from within our organisation for development.

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified Electrician

QC number OR necessary qualifications for registration

  • Full Irish Electrical Trade Qualification to level of National Craft Certificate as per FETAC requirements, or equivalent.
  • Previous RECI registry an advantage
  • Current Holder of QC number OR necessary qualifications for registration with RECI
  • Full Clean Driver’s License.
  • Excellent Teamwork Capabilities and personable nature a necessity.
  • Adaptable, motivated individual capable of working independently and as part of a team.
  • Good Client and Tenant Relationship management.
  • Fluent English, both written and spoken.
  • Working Week Monday to Friday 
  • OOH calls out provide an opportunity for additional earnings.
  • Safe execution and safe working on equipment, and following the company HSE practices.
  • Good paperwork skills and work completion reporting is essential.

Benefits

  • Competitive Renumeration
  • Long Term Employment with progressive company
  • Flexible Working Arrangements
  • Up-skilling and Training as part of MPM’s in-house Employee Development Program
  • Fully equipped company Van
  • Smartphone

Send your CV to jobs@mpmaintenance.ie

