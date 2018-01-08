Rockview residents appeal council's decision for 141 new houses at Portlaoise estate

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a Laois County Council decision to grant permission for an extra 141 houses at Rockview Estate in Portlaoise.

Towards the end of 2017, the council gave the greenlight to Breven Commercial Limited for the new houses at the estate on the Mountrath Road. Also included in the plans are 330 new parking spaces at Rockview, a two-storey creche, and the relocation of the existing entrance closer to the entrance of the adjacent Ashton Manor estate.

During the planning stage, around 35 separate objections were made to the council by residents of both Rockview and Ashton Manor. Concerns were expressed over traffic congestion, pedestrian safety and possible anti-social behaviour from the presence of social housing.

Topping the list of concerns was the relocation of the entrance to Rockview closer to Ashton Manor, which it is felt will greatly increase traffic congestion, and the clustering together of social housing in Rockview.

Concerning the proposed new entrance to Rockview, Liam Ryan Architectural Services, acting as agent for Ashton Manor resident Marie Conroy, said the proposed entrance is totally inadequate for a stretch of road which is part of the ring road in Portlaoise.

“A simply T junction or exit located so close to an existing roundabout is completely and utterly bad planning,” said Mr Ryan.

In the wake of the council’s approval, an appeal to An Bord Pleanala has been made by Ms Conroy, and the Rockview Residents. The appeal was received by An Bord Pleanala on December 8.