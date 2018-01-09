Laois school on Tipperary border applies to erect new prefab

A Laois primary school near the Tipperary border has applied to Laois County Council to build a portacabin classroom.

The board of management of Gaelscoil tSlí Dála has published a planing application notice stating that it intends to apply to the Council for full planing permission for the erection of the classroom and ancillary services at the site of the main school in Ballaghmore.

The prefab will be built in the curtilage of a protected structure.

The 37 pupil mixed interdenominational school is located between Borris-in-Ossory and Roscrea. It opened in September 2005.

