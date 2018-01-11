Laois Property: €650 a month to rent a one bedroom unfurnished house in a small town

Evidence of rising rental prices in Laois is clear to see from a new listing coming on the rental market.

An unfurnished one bedroom, one bathroom house in Abbeyleix town, six miles outside Portlaoise, is being advertised with a rental price of €650 per month.

Below: the bedroom of the house.

Even this property is not within reach of anybody in Laois who qualifies for council housing but is waiting for a house, even a family with three children.

Department of Housing rules state "The rent being charged for the accommodation must be within the limits set down for the household type in that local authority’s area". The maximum rent in Laois qualifying for a Housing Assistance Payment is for a family with three children, at €630. See full list here. A single person hoping to get rent allowance must find somewhere to rent in Laois that charges no more than €420 a month.

The property on New Row in Abbeyleix is described by the letting agent on Rent.ie as a "lovely quaint 1/2 bedroom house in the centre of Abbeyleix. Comprised of sitting room, kitchen, downstairs bathroom, large double bedroom and box room."

Features includes parking, central heating, cable television, a washing machine and a dryer.

Portlaoise is the dearest place to rent in Laois. The cheapest family home to rent on either Rent.ie or Daft, is a three bedroom cottage on New Row, for €850. See below: