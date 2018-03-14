Flooding is causing drivers to use wrong side of road

A flooded road in Ballylinan beside six houses is a danger because people are driving on the other side to avoid it.

Cllr Padraig Fleming asked that Laois County Council resolve the flooding, on the Rahin Road.

“A lot of water stays on the road which leads to cars using the wrong side,” he said, with a motion at the February meeting of the Port Graiguecullen municipal district.

“It is creating a health and safety issue. The water is lying flat on the road,” he said.

Laois County Council engineer John Ormond will inspect the location, determine the cause of flooding, and arrange works to fix it.