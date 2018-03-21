Department of Education 'ungrateful' over Laois school site, claims Councillor

A Portlaoise councillor has accused the Department of Education of displaying ingratitude to Portlaoise Parish by delaying the demolition of the old St Paul’s School and the construction of the new St Francis School.

At today’s (Wednesday, March 21) meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald proposed a motion asking the council to call on the Department of Education and Skills to demolish the old St Paul’s School on the Borris Road as soon as possible, while Cllr Noel Tuohy proposed writing to the department to ask them to fast track any tendering or other issues which may hold up the construction of the new St Francis School on the site.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that the department should recognise that they have been given a great site and the parish should not have to spend any more money on this very valuable site.

She pointed out that there is a lot of antisocial behaviour around and warned that “one thing leads to another”.

“The department are being very ungrateful to the parish by not demolishing it,” she said.

Cllr Tuohy said there were concerns, but the tendering process has started and hopefully within six to eight weeks it would be known what is happening with the site.

“It’s a great day for St Francis School,” he said.

A letter will issue to the Department of Education with regard to this.